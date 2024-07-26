Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Westwood Wealth Management

Westwood Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 13.6% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its stake in Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $217.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.84. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The company has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Melius Research increased their target price on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.62.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

