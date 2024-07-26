Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,926 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $38,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

NYSE RCUS opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 97.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.