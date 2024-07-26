Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,066,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,907 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,191 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,721,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,331,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,644,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,000 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

In related news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,956.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,415 shares of company stock valued at $378,950 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARQT stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.89. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

