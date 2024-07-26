Argan SA (OTCMKTS:ARLLF) Short Interest Update

Argan SA (OTCMKTS:ARLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARLLF opened at $81.21 on Friday. Argan has a 1 year low of $73.03 and a 1 year high of $92.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.57.

About Argan

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Argan SA engages in designing, building, developing, owning, leasing, and managing logistical platforms in France. It is also involved in the development and management of land. The company's real estate property consists of a total area of 806,000 square meters. It serves shippers and logistics companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.