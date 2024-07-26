Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARBKF opened at GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £677,268.90 and a PE ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01).

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

