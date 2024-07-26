Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $390.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.12.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $314.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.47. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $149.10 and a 1 year high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $105,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,270,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,051,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

