Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years. Armstrong World Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $68.35 and a 52-week high of $130.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AWI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.