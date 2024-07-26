Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Down 41.4% in July

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the June 30th total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Artemis Gold Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Artemis Gold stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company holds equity ownership interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focus on exploration and development of gold properties in Bulgaria. It holds 100% interest in the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia.

