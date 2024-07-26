Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Short Interest Down 64.2% in July

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the June 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Asante Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGOF opened at C$0.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.91. Asante Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$1.28.

About Asante Gold

Featured Stories

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

