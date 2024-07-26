Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post $29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $30 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ABG stock opened at $249.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $178.40 and a 1 year high of $259.67.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
