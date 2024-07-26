ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Up 84.6% in July

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ASMIY opened at $651.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $743.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 1.65. ASM International has a twelve month low of $375.35 and a twelve month high of $813.23.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $760.07 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 21.26%. Equities analysts forecast that ASM International will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
