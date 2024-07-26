ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the June 30th total of 270,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,682.0 days.
ASOS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMF opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. ASOS has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $5.40.
ASOS Company Profile
