Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 141.6% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Associated British Foods Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $35.26.

Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

