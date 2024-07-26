AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 140.3% from the June 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.3 days.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.1 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $118.16 and a fifty-two week high of $162.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.76.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

About AstraZeneca

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 343.14%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

