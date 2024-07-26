Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB)

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.63.

Shares of ENB opened at C$50.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$42.75 and a 1-year high of C$52.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.24 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.64%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

