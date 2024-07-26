Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

