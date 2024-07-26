Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Gap Down to $145.00

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $145.00, but opened at $138.70. Atkore shares last traded at $138.43, with a volume of 125,969 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Atkore Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.57 and its 200-day moving average is $156.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 243,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after acquiring an additional 133,622 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 166.9% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

