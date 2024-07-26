Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,400 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 451,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.5 days.
Atos Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of AEXAF stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Atos has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.
Atos Company Profile
