Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Up 995.5% in July

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 995.5% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGG opened at $0.64 on Friday. Augusta Gold has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

