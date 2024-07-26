Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Avidbank in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Avidbank

Avidbank Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AVBH opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.69. Avidbank has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avidbank will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Avidbank

(Get Free Report)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.