AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 19,900.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVH opened at 0.00 on Friday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.00.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

