B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

PMT has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMT opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.26 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 47.60% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 161,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

