Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BCKIF opened at $6.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

About Babcock International Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.