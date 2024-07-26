Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Babcock International Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BCKIF opened at $6.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $7.38.
About Babcock International Group
