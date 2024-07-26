Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,935,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Balchem worth $609,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Balchem alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $52,233,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $39,164,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 4,678.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,072,000 after purchasing an additional 257,174 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,771,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,378,000 after buying an additional 42,172 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Balchem

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at $753,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Balchem Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $174.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.97 and a 200-day moving average of $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $180.76. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $239.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on BCPC

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.