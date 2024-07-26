Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Up 405.3% in July

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,576,900 shares, an increase of 405.3% from the June 30th total of 312,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Banco Comercial Português Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BPCGF opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. Banco Comercial Português has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.39.
About Banco Comercial Português
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Comercial Português
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.