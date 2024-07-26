BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Up 5,413.8% in July

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, an increase of 5,413.8% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BDORY opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

