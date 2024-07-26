Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 561.9% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BKRIY opened at $11.13 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

