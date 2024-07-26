Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Short Interest Update

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the June 30th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,614,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Get Bantec alerts:

Bantec Stock Performance

Shares of BANT opened at 0.00 on Friday. Bantec has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.08.

Bantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bantec, Inc supplies spare and replacement parts to Federal Government agencies, U.S. military prime contractors, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides drones, drone accessories, accident reconstruction software, drone training, drone services, counter-drone technology, certificates of authorization, and waivers.

Receive News & Ratings for Bantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.