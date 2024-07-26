Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Gap Up to $34.55

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.55, but opened at $35.38. Barrett Business Services shares last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 3,017 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.25 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $929.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $265.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $79,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter worth $227,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

