Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as low as C$0.25. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 5,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$37.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.05. Baylin Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 932.26%. The company had revenue of C$20.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post 0.0038711 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

