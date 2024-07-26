Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the June 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $29.36 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

