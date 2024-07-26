Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the June 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $29.36 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
