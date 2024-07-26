Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 10,476 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2,679.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $127.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.86.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

