Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 109 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,465,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,750,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 642.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263 shares during the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $208.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.99 and a 52 week high of $211.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.58 and its 200-day moving average is $200.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

