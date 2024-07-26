Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 570 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,520,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 279.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 39,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.45. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

