Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 6,153 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 424.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,604 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,465,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,154 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in F5 by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,986,000 after acquiring an additional 317,263 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in F5 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $200,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,607,000 after acquiring an additional 77,611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of F5 by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,704,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,790.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,790.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $243,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,906,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,890 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

F5 Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $173.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.45 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.13 and a 200-day moving average of $179.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

