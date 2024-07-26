Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,816 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth about $728,521,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in monday.com by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 860,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,573,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 12.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 782,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,665,000 after acquiring an additional 84,182 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in monday.com by 33.0% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 415,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,868,000 after acquiring an additional 103,094 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 407,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,602,000 after acquiring an additional 204,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $236.10 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $251.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 621.33, a P/E/G ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.24.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

