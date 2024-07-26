Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 178.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRP. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in TC Energy by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 510.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TRP opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 144.85%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

