Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 128.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,755 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 6,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,858 shares of company stock worth $2,223,504 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $64.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

