Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 10,859 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 219.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $3,042,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day moving average is $92.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LW

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.