Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 2,180 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Braze were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Braze by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,146,000 after buying an additional 148,366 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Braze by 6.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,084,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,357,000 after acquiring an additional 128,645 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 537.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $37,584,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,153,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $383,231.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $92,232.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,428.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $383,231.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,794.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,085 shares of company stock worth $3,257,592 over the last 90 days. 24.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRZE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Braze Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Braze Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

