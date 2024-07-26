Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,490 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $29.57 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.