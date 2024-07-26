Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 378.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Boston Properties by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

