Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2,870.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Reliance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reliance during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reliance by 33.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RS. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.25.

In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $308.56 on Friday. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.14 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

