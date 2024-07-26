Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2,335.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in DaVita by 619.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in DaVita by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 45,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of DaVita by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 97,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in DaVita by 146.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 187,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after buying an additional 111,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $142.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.01. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

