Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $461,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 178.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,623 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 169,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 55.9% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 103,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 37,051 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSX opened at $74.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average of $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $79.43.

Boston Scientific last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Boston Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,441 shares of company stock worth $4,624,453. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

