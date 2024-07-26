Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 109,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

In other news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert D. Starr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

AIN opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Albany International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

