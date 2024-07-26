Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 130,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 906,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 326,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

