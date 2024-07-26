Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3,911.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 78.9% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,180,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after purchasing an additional 832,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

DELL stock opened at $111.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

