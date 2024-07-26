Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.09% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 594.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,290 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGPI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $80.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.86 and a 12 month high of $124.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $191,678.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $191,678.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,998.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673,264 shares in the company, valued at $220,544,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,430 shares of company stock worth $2,836,678. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

