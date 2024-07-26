Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $297,948,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5,247.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,295 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,066 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $86.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average is $77.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

